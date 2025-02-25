Colorado psychiatric hospital to close

Grand Junction, Colo.-based West Springs Hospital, part of Mind Springs Health, will close March 10.

"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the profound impact it will have on our patients, staff and community," Mind Springs Health board of directors said in a Feb. 24 Facebook post.

The closure comes after the hospital shared that it faced potential closure in April 2024 due to ongoing challenges including staffing shortages, labor costs, regulatory scrutiny, financial constraints and compliance issues.

In June 2024, the hospital laid off 71 employees, affecting 65 permanent and six temporary positions, including executive, revenue cycle, human resources and clinician positions.

South Miami, Fla.-based Larkin Health System signed a management agreement to take over Mind Springs Health in November 2024. Following the West Springs Hospital closure, Larkin Health System and Mind Springs have "mutually agreed to part ways and not renew the organization's management agreement," the Facebook post said.

Outpatient services on the same campus as the hospital will remain open. Mind Springs Health will work to support affected employees through the closure with counseling services and job placement assistance. The organization is also reaching out to community partners to look into job fairs and openings.