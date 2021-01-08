CMS updates physician payment rates for 2021

CMS has recalculated Medicare physician fee schedule payment rates for this year to reflect changes finalized Dec. 27 under the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

The new physician fee schedule conversion factor for 2021 is $34.89. That's higher than the conversion factor finalized in the rule released in December, but 3.3 percent less than the 2020 conversion factor, according to the American Hospital Association.

The revised payment rates can be downloaded here.

