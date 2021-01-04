10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

3. Cheshire Medical Center (Keene, N.H.)

4. Cook County Health & Hospitals System (Chicago)

5. DeKalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)

6. DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital (Detroit)

7. Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston, Fla.)

8. Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital

9. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

10. Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana, Texas)



