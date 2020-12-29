New Jersey may impose per-bed fees on nonprofit hospitals

New Jersey may become the first state that requires nonprofit hospitals to pay per-bed fees to their local governments, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

New Jersey lawmakers approved the measure this month. It requires nonprofit hospitals to pay a fee of $3 a day for each licensed bed to support local municipal services. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy did not respond to the Inquirer's emails requesting comment on whether he intends to sign the legislation.

New Jersey Hospital Association President and CEO Cathleen Bennett told the Inquirer she isn't aware of any other states with assessments on nonprofit hospitals that support municipal services.

Read the full article from The Philadelphia Inquirer here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Private equity pushes into healthcare: 7 latest deals

21 hospital closures in 2020

Hospital finances bleak as 2020 nears end





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.