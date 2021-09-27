CMS to pay for members' booster shots

CMS will pay the full cost of COVID-19 booster shots without cost-sharing for nearly all of its beneficiaries, the agency said Sept. 24.

Beneficiaries in the program already pay nothing out of pocket for the COVID-19 vaccines or their administration.

CMS added that COVID-19 boosters and their administration will also be covered without cost-sharing for "eligible consumers of most issuers of health insurance in the commercial market."

"The Biden-Harris Administration has made the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines accessible and free to people across the country. CMS is ensuring that cost is not a barrier to access, including for boosters," said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. "CMS will pay Medicare vaccine providers who administer approved COVID-19 boosters, enabling people to access these vaccines at no cost."