CMS to end 4 Medicare payment programs early

The CMS Innovation Center will terminate four Medicare payment models early in a move that aims to save nearly $750 million and shift focus to more viable approaches to value-based care.

The models set to end by Dec. 31, 2025, include:

CMS said the decision reflects ongoing evaluations of financial impact, quality outcomes and operational feasibility and ensures that resources are allocated to programs with the highest potential for success.

"The Innovation Center plans to announce a new strategy based on guiding principles to make Americans healthier by preventing disease through evidence-based practices, empowering people with information to make better decisions, and driving choice and competition," CMS said in a March 12 statement. "This announcement streamlines the focus of CMMI's models and will help build a health system that improves quality and lowers costs while helping Americans live healthier lives."

Beyond these four models, CMS also will no longer pursue two previously announced programs that had yet to be implemented:

Medicare $2 Drug List

Accelerating Clinical Evidence

These models were initially proposed to expand affordable drug access and accelerate clinical research integration into Medicare payment models. However, the rescission of Executive Order 14087 on Jan. 20, under the new administration, eliminated the statutory obligation to move forward with these programs.

Additionally, CMS is reevaluating the Integrated Care for Kids program, considering reductions in award size or other modifications.

