CMS selects primary care payment model participants

CMS chose 916 primary care practices and 37 regional health plan partners as participants in its new payment model called Primary Care First.

PCF was designed to decrease the amount of avoidable hospital visits and total cost of care through performance-based adjustments. The practices CMS selected as participants generally include primary care clinicians who serve seriously ill populations in high need of care.

Participants will start using the alternative payment model Jan. 1, 2021, and CMS plans to test the model for five years.

