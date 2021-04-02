CMS recouping advanced Medicare payments

CMS began recouping accelerated Medicare payments made to providers and suppliers to help temporarily relieve financial pressure from the pandemic.

The agency began recovering the payments March 30. CMS said the recoupment will begin on the one-year anniversary of when the provider received the first COVID-19 accelerated and advance payment.

"Please be sure your billing staff are aware that the recovery has begun, or will begin soon but no sooner than one year from the date we issued the CAAP to you," the article reads.

CMS will recoup the payments for 11 months at a rate of 25 percent. After the 11-month period, CMS will recover the remaining funds at a rate of 50 percent for six months. After the six-month period, CMS will issue a demand letter for full repayment of any remaining balance.

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS delays some application requests for rural payment model

Northwell hospital charged 30x more for COVID-19 tests in its ED

Bill preventing Illinois hospital closures during pandemic heads to governor

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.