CMS delays some application requests for rural payment model

CMS has delayed requests for applications from ACOs to participate in the Community Health Access and Rural Transformation Model, according to an update on CMS' website.

The model will not seek applications from ACOs until next spring. This is a one-year delay affecting only ACOs.

The two-track payment model aims to test if upfront investments or prospective beneficiary per month payments will improve rural healthcare access and quality while reducing costs.

This is the fifth payment model CMS has delayed or is reviewing. CMS has also delayed the start of the first performance year of its Kidney Care Choices payment model and is reviewing the Primary Care First payment model's seriously ill population component.

Read more about the delayed requests for ACO applications here. Find out more about the other payment model delays here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Medicare appeals backlog trimmed by 69%

10 hospitals seeking CFOs

CMS urged to give hospitals a break from lower payments under site-neutral policy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.