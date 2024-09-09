Closed Steward Massachusetts hospital assets to be auctioned

All medical and nonmedical assets for Dallas-based Steward Health Care's closed Dorchester, Mass.-based Carney Hospital and Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center will be auctioned off during an online auction on Sept. 12, Sept. 16, and Sept. 17.

The auction will be held by Centurion Service Group, a medical equipment life-cycle company, according to a Sept. 10 news release.

Steward, which sought Chapter 11 protection May 6, closed the two hospitals Aug. 31, resulting in 1,243 employee layoffs. The for-profit health system recently received bankruptcy court approval to sell six of its other Massachusetts hospitals.

Some of the assets to be sold during the auction include radiology equipment, various medical equipment pieces, more than 300 sets of surgical instruments, hundreds of infusion pumps with modules, and "an extensive selection of surgical instruments," according to the release.





