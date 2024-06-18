Closed Illinois hospital up for sale

Shuttered St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley (Ill.) is up for Chapter 11 bankruptcy sale with a bid deadline of 5 p.m. CT July 24.

The hospital, which is being sold through Hilco Real Estate, auctioned off all of its medical and nonmedical assets April 24-25 in an online auction hosted by Centurion Service Group.

SMH Spring Valley and SMH Peru (Ill.) and their affiliated clinics and facilities closed last June after the hospitals ran out of resources to continue operating.

SMH Peru was purchased by Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare in November and is reopening under OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center-Peru in two phases. The first phase began in early April and the second phase kicked off in mid-June.

SMH Spring Valley spans 226,352 square feet across five stories, according to a June 17 news release.

It comprises MRI rooms, X-ray, cardio and surgery suites, OBGYN delivery and recovery rooms, a 19-bed senior housing wing, an intensive care unit ward, and computed tomography. A two-story medical office building and administrative offices are also part of the hospital. A 5,353-square-foot emergency room was also added to the hospital in 2015.

Prior to the closure, the hospital was licensed for 44 beds.

"As the site undergoes decommissioning and the sale of most personal property and equipment progresses, it paves the way for the transformation of this well-maintained facility into an alternative healthcare use or other institutional or residential purpose," the release said.





