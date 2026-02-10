Cigna to cut 2,000 jobs

The Cigna Group is cutting approximately 2,000 jobs globally by the end of February, representing less than 3% of its workforce.

“As we drive greater efficiency across our business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce roles in our workforce,” a spokesperson for The Cigna Group told Becker’s. “This decision was made with deliberate care and focus, and we are providing a package that includes a variety of transition services for impacted colleagues.”

It’s unclear which business units, roles, or geographies are most affected. No WARN Act notices have been reported in Connecticut, where Cigna is headquartered. At the end of 2024, the company had approximately 73,500 employees, with 90% of those based in the U.S.

The layoffs follow a week of major regulatory developments for the company. On Feb. 4, the FTC reached a settlement with Express Scripts over alleged inflation of insulin prices, requiring the PBM to delink drug manufacturer compensation from list prices, offer access to TrumpRx and reshore its group purchasing organization from Switzerland.



Cigna reported nearly $6 billion in profits in 2025, according to the company’s fourth quarter earnings report published Feb. 5. The company’s projected 2026 revenue is approximately $280 billion.

Total medical membership stands at 18.1 million, down 5% year over year, a decline driven largely by the sale of Cigna’s Medicare business to Health Care Service Corp. in early 2025.

In 2025, Cigna laid off 143 Evernorth Care Group employees in Arizona in connection with HonorHealth’s acquisition of Evernorth clinic facilities, along with 62 Evernorth employees in New Jersey.