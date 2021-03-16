CHS shares hit 1-year high

Shares of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems closed at $12.71 March 15, a new 52-week high, according to Yahoo Finance.

March 15 marked the sixth day of gains for shares of CHS. Shares closed the day up 12.7 percent from $11.28 on March 12.

Shares of CHS traded between $11.03 and $12.81 on March 15.

CHS, which operates 85 hospitals in 16 states, ended the fourth quarter of last year with net income of $311 million on revenue of $3.1 billion, compared to a net loss of $373 million on revenue of $3.3 billion in the same period a year earlier.

