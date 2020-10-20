CHS in the headlines — 6 latest stories

Here are six updates on Community Health Systems, a for-profit hospital system based in Franklin, Tenn., reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 1.

1. CHS settles patient data breach for $5M

Community Health Systems agreed to pay $5 million to settle a 2014 data breach that affected about 6.1 million patients.

2. CHS divests Florida hospital, plans to sell 2 others in Tennessee

Community Health Systems completed the divestiture of its hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Oct. 1 and entered into agreements to sell hospitals in Tennessee.

3. Texas regulators approve sale of 2 CHS hospitals under COPA law

Texas regulators approved Community Health Systems' planned divestiture of two hospitals in the state, despite objection from the Federal Trade Commission.

4. Former CHS hospital receives takeover proposals

Community Health Systems ended services at Shands Regional Medical Center in Lake City, Fla., on Aug. 31, and two healthcare organizations are interested in taking over the facility.

5. CHS regional president to retire

Keith Granger, regional president for Community Health Systems, announced plans to retire at the end of this year.

6. CHS associate pays $2.3M HIPAA settlement

A Community Health Systems entity that provides business associate services to hospitals and clinics agreed to settle violations related to a potential HIPAA breach for $2.3 million.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Hospitals return $2.3B in federal COVID-19 aid

47 hospitals closed, filed for bankruptcy this year

Kaiser blasts 30% price hike sought by Oregon system

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.