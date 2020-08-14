Children's Hospital of Atlanta extends furloughs until November

Children's Hospital of Atlanta has extended furloughs for staff until November, an employee of the system told Becker's Hospital Review.

Citing financial challenges attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the children's healthcare provider furloughed 400 employees. The furloughs affected staff in both clinical and support positions. They began in June.

Now, those furloughs are being extended. The announcement was made in a divisionwide staff meeting Aug. 14.

