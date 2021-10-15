Cape Cod Hospital gets record $10M donation

Cape Cod Hospital received its biggest donation in history of $10 million from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust, which will go toward a new four-story tower for cancer and cardiology services, the Cape Cod Times reported Oct. 15.

The tower was originally planned to be six stories, but had to be put on hold because of financial struggles during COVID-19. The new plan will increase oncology infusion bays from 16 to 36, expand radiation therapy and move cardiology beds to the third floor.

The total cost is expected to be $125 million.

The Barbey family decided to donate to the Hyannis, Mass.-based hospital because of the care Pamela Barbey received when she ruptured her Achilles tendon in 2018.

The family made their money by founding the publicly traded apparel company VF Corp., which includes brands such as the North Face and Timberland.