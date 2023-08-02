California writes off $90M in debt from bankrupt clinic chain

California has agreed to write off more than $90 million in debt held by bankrupt Borrego Springs, Calif.-based Borrego Health, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Aug. 2.

The deal comes as Palm Springs, Calif.-based DAP Health agreed to take over Borrego's network of 18 clinics. Borrego will now resolve the claim against them for $20 million instead of the original $110 million.

The clinic network filed for bankruptcy in September 2022 due to a payment suspension from the state related to a fraud investigation.

"We had initially hoped for a different outcome and envisioned a process where we could work with the state to hold the wrongdoers accountable and also overcome the staggering debt," Sandra Hansberger, Borrego Health chair, told the Union-Tribune.