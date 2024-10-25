California hospital to end labor and delivery services Oct. 31

Arcata, Calif.-based Mad River Community Hospital will end its labor and delivery services Oct. 31.

The hospital will continue to offer gynecological services such as hysterectomies, tubal litigations and laparoscopies after the closure, according to an Oct. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

Expectant mothers are encouraged to seek labor and delivery services at other facilities, such as Open Door Community Health Centers in the area and Eureka, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

In February, Mad River Community treated a pregnant woman who sought an emergency abortion after her water broke 15 weeks into her pregnancy and she was denied the procedure at Catholic-affiliated Providence St. Joseph in Eureka. California Attorney General Rob Bonta later filed a lawsuit on Sept. 30 against Providence St. Joseph.