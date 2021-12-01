California HCA hospital to retain Medicare contract after correcting 'serious' issues

CMS won't terminate the Medicare contract of San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to NBC Bay Area.

In July, CMS threatened to revoke the hospital's Medicare contract after finding several "serious, systemic and recurring issues" that put several patients "at risk for adverse events."

The CMS report documented leadership failures and found nurse-to-patient staffing ratios were not in compliance with state mandates. The understaffing led to mistakes by nurses, including at least four instances where medications were not given to patients in the ICU.

The hospital submitted a plan of correction to CMS, and the agency determined that Good Samaritan won't lose its Medicare contract as it is back in compliance with Medicare rules.



"We would like to thank each and every one of our staff who went above and beyond to make this successful outcome possible and want to reassure the community that our commitment to them is unwavering," a spokesperson for Good Samaritan told NBC Bay Area. "Our top priority is to continue to fulfill our mission that above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life."