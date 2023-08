St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has reported operating income of $115 million for the year to date ending June 30.

That figure compares with a loss of $20.5 million in the same period last year. Overall income rose from a loss of $272.7 million to net income of $443.7 million as of June 30.

Expenses still rose over the period, up 9.1 percent to total $3.3 billion.

BJC and Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System have agreed to a $10 billion merger, which is expected to close this year.