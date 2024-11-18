Baptist hospital receives largest grant in its history

Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health, has received a $32 million grant — the largest in the hospital's history.

The grant, provided by The Marcus Foundation, a private philanthropic organization established by the late Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, brings the Marcus family's total contributions to Boca Raton Regional to nearly $75 million, according to a Nov. 18 hospital news release.

Mr. Marcus, who passed away on Nov. 4 at age 95, personally directed the $32 million grant as one of his final major philanthropic acts, the release noted.

The funding will support the Marcus Neuroscience Institute as part of a $1.1 billion transformation of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. To date, nearly $290 million has been raised to support the hospital's transformation.

As part of the project, the $124 million expansion of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute will focus on developing subspecialty programs in brain health, recruiting personnel to drive innovation in brain and spine care, and funding new Distinguished Physician Scholars.