Baptist Health South Florida to move 600 employees in-house after ending RCM deal

Baptist Health South Florida ended a revenue cycle management agreement it began in 2018 and will move about 600 employees in-house, the South Florida Business Journal reported May 20.

The Coral Gables-based health system formed Health System Solutions in 2018 as a joint venture with Chicago-based Navigant Consulting, which was acquired by GuideHouse in 2019. The venture was designed to offer RCM services to healthcare providers, beginning with Baptist Health South Florida (excluding its hospitals in Palm Beach County).

Recently, Baptist Health South Florida notified Health System Solutions it will no longer handle the health system’s RCM operations.

"The partnership has advanced revenue cycle operations and improved the financial performance of Baptist Health, and we are grateful for the team’s efforts," Georgi Morales Pipkin, the health system's director of communications, told the South Florida Business Journal. "All of the functions that directly support Baptist Health’s revenue cycle operations will transition back to Baptist Health. We will work over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition, which will be effective in January 2022."