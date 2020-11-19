Baptist Health seeks 250 call center workers

Baptist Health is recruiting 250 patient access coordinators to work in its call centers, the Louisville, Ky.-based health system said Nov. 18.

The coordinators will be based in Louisville and work in Baptist Health's call centers in Louisville and Lexington, Ky.

Coordinators field calls from patients to their Baptist Health Medical Group providers, said Baptist Health. Duties include appointment scheduling, referrals and retrieving medical records, among other services.

"Baptist Health is known for its compassionate care, and we are seeking people with that caring and helpful spirit for these teams," Anne Williams, patient connection hub executive director, said in a news release. "This will be a fast-paced environment, and successful candidates must communicate effectively, remain composed in times of stress, and consider all patient and provider information as highly confidential."

Baptist Health Medical Group includes more than 1,100 physicians and advanced practice clinicians in Kentucky and Indiana, according to the health system website.

More information about Baptist Health job openings is available here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.