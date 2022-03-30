Average charges for 8 common procedures across ER, retail and urgent care settings

In 2020, the median charge for a 30- to 44-minute new patient office visit ranged from $164 in a retail clinic to $234 in an urgent care center, according to a March report from Fair Health.

For the report, Fair Health, an independent nonprofit focused on enhancing transparency of healthcare costs and health insurance information, analyzed billions of private healthcare claims records from its database.

Below is the average charge for eight common procedures, as identified by CPT code, performed in retail, urgent care and emergency room settings:

Retail

Office outpatient visit 20-29 minutes (99213): $114

Streptococcus test (87880): $36

Immunization administration (90471): $33

Office outpatient visit 30-39 minutes (99214): $159

Office outpatient, new, 30-44 minutes (99203): $164

Flu test (87804): $42

Office outpatient, new, 15-29 minutes (99202): $131

Flu vaccination (90686): $31

Urgent care

Office outpatient visit 30-39 minutes (99214): $232

Office outpatient visit 20-29 minutes (99213): $174

Office outpatient, new, 30-44 minutes (99203): $234

Streptococcus test (87880): $43

Office outpatient, new, 45-59 minutes (99204): $313

Flu test (87804): $46

Therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic injection (96372): $59

Office outpatient visit, new, 15-29 minutes (99202): 178

Emergency room