Average charges for 8 common procedures across ER, retail and urgent care settings

In 2020, the median charge for a 30- to 44-minute new patient office visit ranged from $164 in a retail clinic to $234 in an urgent care center, according to a March report from Fair Health.
For the report, Fair Health, an independent nonprofit focused on enhancing transparency of healthcare costs and health insurance information, analyzed billions of private healthcare claims records from its database.
Below is the average charge for eight common procedures, as identified by CPT code, performed in retail, urgent care and emergency room settings:
Retail
- Office outpatient visit 20-29 minutes (99213): $114
- Streptococcus test (87880): $36
- Immunization administration (90471): $33
- Office outpatient visit 30-39 minutes (99214): $159
- Office outpatient, new, 30-44 minutes (99203): $164
- Flu test (87804): $42
- Office outpatient, new, 15-29 minutes (99202): $131
- Flu vaccination (90686): $31
Urgent care
- Office outpatient visit 30-39 minutes (99214): $232
- Office outpatient visit 20-29 minutes (99213): $174
- Office outpatient, new, 30-44 minutes (99203): $234
- Streptococcus test (87880): $43
- Office outpatient, new, 45-59 minutes (99204): $313
- Flu test (87804): $46
- Therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic injection (96372): $59
- Office outpatient visit, new, 15-29 minutes (99202): 178
Emergency room
- Emergency department visit — high severity/life-threatening (99285): $1,262
- Emergency department visit — high/urgent severity (99284): $919
- Emergency department visit — moderate severity (99283): $624
- Electrocardiogram (93010): $54
- Single-view chest X-ray (71045): $58
- CT head/brain without contrast material (70450): $323
- Two-view chest X-ray (71046): $69
- Emergency department visit — low/moderate severity (99282): $444