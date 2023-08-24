Augusta Health inks deal with financial assistance platform

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health has affiliated with Breez Health to provide improved financial assistance for income-eligible patients.

Augusta said Breez's technology will allow patients to quickly determine if they are eligible for discounts or free care.

"Ensuring that every member of our community can access care, regardless of their financial capabilities, is essential to our mission," Augusta Health Administrative Director of Revenue Cycle Katie Adams said in a news release. "With a community-focused and accessible financial assistance program, we aim to take the financial burden and worry away in affording quality healthcare, paving the way for better health within our communities."

Patients with no more than $15,000 in liquid assets and income up to 200 percent of the federal poverty line — which equals an annual income of $60,000 for a family of four — may qualify for free care, and patients with an income up to 400 percent of the federal poverty line may qualify for care discounted up to 60 percent, according to the health system.

"Medical debt can severely impact lives, communities, and a willingness to seek care," Ms. Adams said. "This online tool is geared towards protecting patients from the hardship of medical debt, which is the leading cause of bankruptcy in the U.S."