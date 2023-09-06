Atlanta officials eye next steps for shuttered hospital

The closed Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center could be turned into a community wellness center that would include housing, a health clinic and short-term emergency rooms, according to a FOX5 Atlanta report.

But the future use of the hospital is still some ways off, and current options for local patients are few and far between, according to the report.

"It leaves us very vulnerable," said Councilwoman Keisha Sean-Waites, who has proposed the community wellness center. "Grady right now is the only level 1 trauma center in the region," she added, referring to Atlanta-based Grady Health.

The closure of the Wellstar center last November sparked accusations of "healthcare redlining" as the system announced its merger with Augusta (Ga.) University Health System, a transaction that closed Aug. 30.

Early cost estimates for the proposed community wellness center, which would be named after civil rights leader and congressman John Lewis, total about $100 million, a figure Ms. Sean-Waites wants Wellstar to foot.

"We are committed to a thoughtful process to determine the best use for the future of these sites," Wellstar said in a statement. "We continue to talk with members of the community and evaluate potential solutions. We do not currently have plans for the sites and we are hopeful for a solution that benefits the community."

Wellstar also shuttered another facility, Atlanta Medical Center South.