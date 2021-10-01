AMA slams CMS' surprise-billing rule as 'undeserved gift' to insurers

CMS' interim final rule aiming to protect patients from surprise medical bills is an "undeserved gift to the insurance industry," the American Medical Association said Oct. 1.

CMS unveiled Sept. 30 another final rule to implement the No Surprises Act passed by Congress last year. The rule outlines the federal independent dispute resolution process, good faith estimate requirements for uninsured patients, when the patient-provider dispute resolution process can be initiated and new external review provisions.

The AMA said the regulation "ignores congressional intent" and "disregards the insurance industry's role in creating the problem of surprise billing."

"It also is apparent that the [Biden] administration failed to appreciate the importance of creating an accessible and impartial dispute resolution processes [sic] as a backstop against even greater insurer abuses," the AMA said.

The AMA is urging the Biden administration to delay implementation of the rule to allow for a full evaluation of its policies.

Read 12 things to know about CMS' interim final surprise-billing rule here.