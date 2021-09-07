AMA releases 405 CPT code changes for 2022: 5 things to know

The American Medical Association released updates Sept. 7 to its Current Procedural Terminology code set for 2022.

Five things to know about the changes:

1. The AMA made 405 changes in the 2022 CPT code set, including 249 new codes, 63 deletions and 93 revisions. The changes will take effect Jan. 1.

2. The AMA said 43 percent of editorial changes in the 2022 CPT code set are tied to new technology services described in Category III CPT codes and the expansion of the proprietary laboratory analyses code set.

3. The annual CPT code update includes a series of 15 vaccine-specific codes to efficiently report and track immunizations and administrative services.

4. Other changes in the 2022 CPT code set respond to the fast pace of digital medicine innovations. In particular, the AMA created five CPT codes to report therapeutic remote monitoring. Those codes are: 98975, 98976, 98977, 98980 and 98981.

5. The AMA said it has also created codes for principal care management. This will allow physicians to report care management services for patients with chronic conditions in an effort to improve monitoring these complex health problems. The codes are: 99424, 99425, 99426 and 99427.