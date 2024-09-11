AMA posts 2025 CPT code set: 4 things to know

The American Medical Association released updates Sept. 10 to its Current Procedural Terminology code set for 2025.

Four things to know:

1. There are 420 updates to the CPT code set. There are 270 new codes, 112 deletions and 38 revisions.

2. Remote therapeutic monitoring services saw revisions. Code 98975 was updated to include digital therapeutic intervention. Codes 98976-98978 were revised to include device supply for data access or data transmissions to support remote therapeutic monitoring patients.

3. Seven category III codes were established for AI augmentative data analysis involved in electrocardiogram measurements (0902T and 0932T), medical chest imaging (0877T-0880T), and image-guided prostate biopsy (0898T).

4. CPT's general surgery section was updated to reflect novel approaches in grafts for wound care and recovery (15011-15018) and advancements in surgical techniques for the elimination of tumors within the abdomen (49186-49190).

The changes take effect Jan. 1, 2025. Read the full release here.






