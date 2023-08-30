Altru Health may raise $150M to help finance new hospital

Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health is looking at raising up to $150 million in a future bond issuance to help finance its expansion project, according to an Aug. 30 filing.

The new $380 million hospital project, which is expected to see its first patients in early 2025, is a seven-story facility featuring 226 beds and a neonatal intensive care unit. Part of the potential money raised could also be used for related renovation work, according to the filing.

Altru Health, which named interim CFO Derek Goebel as its new permanent CFO Aug. 29, said in April it was also trimming its executive numbers.