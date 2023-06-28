AHA welcomes CMS proposals to improve Medicaid, CHIP access

Plans for a multiyear commitment addressing health access challenges for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program beneficiaries have been praised by the American Hospital Association.

In a letter dated June 28, the AHA addressed specific proposals they welcomed:

A plan for states to routinely publish fee-for-service rates in a transparent way, with such rates displayed by geography, population and provider type

States conduct a "threshold access analysis" that should be approximately 80 percent of Medicare rates

Improved oversight of home- and community-based services

"In general, the AHA supports CMS' proposal to improve oversight of the HCBS programs and improve safeguards for HCBS beneficiaries and the HCBS workforce," the letter said.

AHA also urged CMS to be mindful of eligibility redetermination and said more information is needed regarding provider payment rates, for example, by comparing with Medicare fee-for-service rates.

"While we are generally supportive of CMS' direction with these proposals, we are mindful that states are under considerable strain right now as they undertake the largest scope of eligibility redeterminations in the program's history," the letter said.