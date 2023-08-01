After layoffs, Independence commits to keeping hospitals open

After cutting hundreds of positions, Greensburg, Pa.-based Independence Health System is committing to keeping open all five of its hospitals, the Tribune-Review reported Aug. 1.

The system was created at the beginning of 2023 through a merger of Butler (Pa.) Health System and Greensburg-based Excela Health. Over the nine-month period ending March 31, the system lost $62 million.

Despite the situation, the health system is committing to not closing any of its hospitals or removing critical services.

In July, Independence shuffled its leadership.