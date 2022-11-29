Advocate Aurora to hike overnight stay costs in bid to battle expenses

Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health is to increase the cost of overnight patient stays at its Milwaukee locations by up to 5.5 percent to counter inflation and other pressures such as staffing costs, according to a Nov. 28 WTMJ report citing the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The move follows similar increases last year of between 4.3 percent to 5.3 percent. The new price hikes will take an overnight stay at some of the city's locations to $3,380.

"Our labor, drugs, and supply costs have gone up by more than 10 percent since last year," hospital spokesman Adam Mesirow told the BizJournal. "Like other local providers, we are implementing modest price increases at our medical centers that will help us sustain our commitment to helping the communities we serve live well."

The hospital group reported a net loss of $911.7 million in the nine months ending Sept. 30, 2022, compared with a $1.45 billion gain in the same period last year. Labor costs were up 12.6 percent in the period.