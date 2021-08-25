ACOs earned $2.3B in shared savings last year: CMS

ACOs participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program in 2020 earned performance bonuses totaling nearly $2.3 billion and saved Medicare $1.9 billion, CMS said Aug. 24.

CMS said 345 out of 513 ACOs, or 67 percent, earned shared savings payments in 2020, but the data shows that ACOs participating in downside risk models were more likely to earn the bonus payments. In particular, 88 percent of the two-sided risk models and 55 percent of one-sided risk models earned the performance payment.

ACOs in the program work together to coordinate care of Medicare beneficiaries, ensuring they receive the right care at the right time while preventing duplication of services and medical errors.

"The 2020 Shared Savings Program results continue to demonstrate the impact ACOs have in improving quality and lowering healthcare costs," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. "The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to a healthcare system that delivers high quality, affordable, equitable and person-centered care. CMS is similarly committed to moving health care providers to value-based payment and looks forward to partnering with the ACO community in a continued effort to advance these goals and promote affordability and sustainability."