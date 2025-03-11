A closer look at the Duke Health-Novant partnership

In early March, Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System and Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health shared plans to expand care through a partnership that will build new campuses across North Carolina.

While the parties have not yet shared the number or types of sites they plan to develop, the partnership aims to increase virtual, primary and specialty care treatment services while reducing wait times.

Becker's connected with Morgan Jones, chief strategy officer for Duke Health, to discuss the importance for expanding care access across the state and the plans to recruit more employees to staff the new sites.

Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length.

Q: How will this partnership strengthen your market position and ensure long-term competitive advantage?

Morgan Jones: This partnership is really about two organizations coming together to improve access to healthcare and outcomes for more communities across the state and region. Both Novant and Duke are located in the second-fastest-growing area of North Carolina and across the nation. By coming together, we are streamlining costs. Together, we can serve a broader population across more specialties, focused on exceptional patient experience for all — that is a differentiation and competitive advantage itself.

Q: How will emerging technologies like AI and telehealth enhance patient care and accessibility?

MJ: Our collaboration means patients and community members can expect many benefits from these sites, including improved access to care, enhanced specialty services, as well as enhanced telehealth and virtual care options. The collaboration will also explore ways to empower patients with more opportunities to connect with specialists virtually.

Q: How will this collaboration impact talent acquisition, retention and culture integration?

MJ: We will need to recruit additional team members to support these new sites and will develop those plans as the planning for the sites progress. The focus is ensuring specialists from Novant Health and Duke Health will be available in new locations, increasing access to both primary care and advanced treatments. More locations mean shorter wait times and more appointment availability. There is an increasing opportunity for these providers to work together to enhance the quality of care and overall continuum of care for patients seeking primary and specialty care services.

Q: How will you balance expansion costs with affordability and long-term operational efficiency?

MJ: That is a key question in healthcare right now and going forward. Every healthcare organization, regardless of partnership activity or not, is threatened with reimbursement cuts. We will innovate and collaborate on a way forward.