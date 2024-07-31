9 RCM headlines to know from July

From Change Healthcare beginning to send out breach notifications, to Carilion Clinic outsourcing revenue cycle operations to Ensemble, here are nine RCM headlines Becker's reported in July:

1. Change Healthcare began sending out letters to individuals affected by its Feb. 21 ransomware attack on July 29.

2. Four health systems made revenue cycle leadership moves.

3. The R1 RCM special committee set a July 31 deadline for interested parties to submit fully-financed bids in connection with its review process.

4. The majority of healthcare CFOs and revenue cycle leaders see an increasing need to hit cash flow targets in the next three years compared with this year, according to a Knowtion Health study.

5. Revenue cycle automation company Akasa was one of two healthcare-focused startups picked July 16 by market intelligence firm AIM Research as "frontrunners in the generative AI race."

6. Med-Metrix is acquiring Healthcare Receivable Specialists, a company providing a suite of technology-enabled eligibility management services.

7. What if a denied prior authorization request could be appealed using ChatGPT? It's an idea being discussed at Grady Health in Atlanta.

8. The cyberattack on Change Healthcare in February significantly disrupted administrative healthcare processes around the country, including some hospitals' ability to track the effects of a new Medicare Advantage policy from CMS that rolled out earlier this year.

9. All 780 revenue cycle employees at Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic are being offered comparable positions at Ensemble Health Partners as the health system transfers RCM operations.