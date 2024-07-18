14 fastest-growing generative AI startups

Giles Bruce -

Two healthcare startups made a list of the fastest-growing generative AI startups to watch in 2024.

Ambient clinical documentation company Abridge and revenue cycle management startup AKASA were the healthcare-focused startups picked July 16 by market intelligence firm AIM Research as "frontrunners in the generative AI race." Here are the finalists in alphabetical order:

— Abridge

— AKASA

Anthropic

— AssemblyAI

— Atomic AI

— EvolutionaryScale

— Harvey

— Hebbia

— Hugging Face

— Observe.AI

— Prosimo

— Perplexity

— Read AI

— Suno

