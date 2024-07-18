14 fastest-growing generative AI startups

Two healthcare startups made a list of the fastest-growing generative AI startups to watch in 2024.
Ambient clinical documentation company Abridge and revenue cycle management startup AKASA were the healthcare-focused startups picked July 16 by market intelligence firm AIM Research as "frontrunners in the generative AI race." Here are the finalists in alphabetical order:
— Abridge
— AKASA
— AssemblyAI
— Atomic AI
— EvolutionaryScale
— Harvey
— Hebbia
— Hugging Face
— Observe.AI
— Prosimo
— Perplexity
— Read AI
— Suno