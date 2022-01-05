9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites recruiting job seekers.

1. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a patient access services representative.

2. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth (Mass.) seeks a revenue cycle director. 

3. Catholic Health Services (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) seeks a revenue integrity charge capture specialist.

4. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a lead revenue cycle analyst. 

5. Mass General Brigham (Boston) seeks an assistant billing manager. 

6. Ochsner Health (New Orleans) seeks a patient access supervisor. 

7. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a payment posting representative. 

8. University of Chicago Medicine seeks a revenue cycle financial analyst. 

9. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore) seeks a senior revenue cycle operations manager. 

