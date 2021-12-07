9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Astria Health (Sunnyside, Wash.) seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

2. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks an associate director of inpatient coding.

3. CentraCare (St. Cloud, Minn.) seeks a patient financial services manager.

4. Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) seeks a patient access manager.

5. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami) seeks a physician revenue cycle manager.

6. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.) seeks a patient financial services enterprise insurance verifier.

7. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a revenue cycle education coordinator.

8. Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine seeks a revenue cycle specialist for denials and appeals.

9. UC San Diego Health seeks a revenue cycle continuous improvement director.