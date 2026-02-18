10 health systems with strong finances 

Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service released in 2026.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health systems were compiled from credit rating reports.

CentraCare has an “AA-” rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The St. Cloud, Minn.-based system is expected to sustain strong capital-related ratios despite escalating labor costs and inflationary pressures, Fitch said.

ChristianaCare has an “Aa2” rating and stable outlook with Moody’s. The rating is supported by the Newark, Del.-based system’s role as Delaware’s largest teaching hospital, extensive clinical depth that affords strong regional and statewide market capture and growing demand, Moody’s said.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas has an “AA-” rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Pinehurst, N.C.-based system has a strong market presence and minimal competition and is supported by steady operating metrics and strategic investments in demographically favorable markets.

Houston Methodist has an “AA” rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The system’s favorable service area demographics and a high case index — particularly at its flagship campus in the Texas Medical Center — align with the system’s complex care positioning and strong institutional characteristics, Fitch said.

Med Center Health has an “AA-” rating and positive outlook with Fitch. The Bowling Green, Ky.-based system has sustained operating profitability and strong cash flow generation, aided by revenue support from Kentucky’s Hospital Rate Improvement Program, Fitch said.

Methodist Health System has an “Aa3” rating and stable outlook with Moody’s. The rating reflects the Dallas-based system’s strong operating performance and excellent liquidity, which are supported by a favorable demographic backdrop in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, Moody’s said.

Monument Health has a “AA-” rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The Rapid City, S.D.-based system has a dominant inpatient market position as the leading acute care provider in its geographically broad service area, Fitch said. The system has made meaningful strides in improving its operating performance over the past two years.

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System has an “AA-” rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The rating reflects the system’s leading market position in a growing area, along with robust operating cash flow and ample liquidity, Fitch said.

University of North Carolina Health Care System has an “Aa2” rating and stable outlook with Moody’s. The rating reflects the Chapel Hill, N.C.-based system’s strong overall financial performance, which is underpinned by its reputation as a major academic medical center, ownership ties to the state of North Carolina and key role in statewide healthcare.

Willis-Knighton Medical Center has an “AA-” rating and positive outlook with Fitch. The Shreveport, La.-based system has a dominant inpatient market position and strong volume growth, Fitch said. Its operating and financial metrics are on track to support a higher rating near term.