Sanford Health posts 1.8% operating margin in 2025

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health recorded an operating income of $210.9 million (1.8% operating margin) in 2025, down from an operating income of $400.3 million (5.2% margin) during the same period last year.

Four things to know:

1. Sanford merged with Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System at the beginning of 2025. The merger created a 56-hospital system, 4,500 providers, around 56,000 employees, two fully integrated health plans, research institutions and specialty pharmacies. It is operating as Sanford Health.

2. Total operating revenue was $11.7 billion for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up from $7.7 billion in 2024. Patient revenue was $6.4 billion, up from $4.7 billion. Resident revenue was $709.8 million, up from $683.8 million. Premium revenue was $2.6 billion, up from $996.6 million.

3. Total operating expenses were $11.4 billion, up from $7.3 billion. Salaries and benefits were $5.3 billion, up from $3.8 billion. Supplies and pharmaceutical expenses were $2.5 billion, up from $1.6 billion. Purchased services and other expenses were $1.8 billion, up from $1.1 billion. Medical claims were $1.5 billion, up from $605.5 million.

4. Sanford reported net income of $1.1 billion in 2025, up from net income of $395 million in 2024.