9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Nine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia seeks a revenue integrity specialist.

2. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a revenue director in its Florida market.

3. Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami) seeks a revenue cycle director.

4. Methodist Health System (Dallas) seeks a chargemaster analyst.

5. Mount Auburn Hospital (Cambridge, Mass.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

6. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a revenue cycle manager in Sacramento, Calif.

7. St. John's Riverside Hospital (Yonkers, N.Y.) seeks an assistant supervisor of revenue cycle.

8. St. Mary's Health System (Athens, Ga.) seeks a revenue integrity and charge specialist.

9. Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital seeks a lead revenue cycle systems analyst.