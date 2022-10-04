86% of consumers are concerned about health benefits, survey says

An overwhelming majority of U.S. consumers are concerned about high costs affecting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage.

Research firms Gravie and Wakefield Research surveyed 1,000 people across the U.S. regarding their outlook on the current state of health benefits, according to an Oct. 4 news release.

Payment for services was a top concern, with 91 percent of participants saying they have experienced a payment-related healthcare problem. Data indicates that 86 percent of respondents are concerned that their health benefits will not cover a portion or all of their exams, treatments, or procedures.

Additionally, 71 percent said their health plan does not cover mental health, and two-thirds are concerned that their current level of mental health coverage does not fully address their needs. Furthermore, 42 percent say they cannot enjoy life due to delayed medical treatments.

Marek Ciolko, Gravie co-founder and co-CEO, said the evidence is clear that people are feeling the pinch of a broken healthcare system.

"No one should be concerned about accessing needed medical care because of the administrative and financial barriers that their health plan puts in their way. The traditional system is long overdue for a change," said Mr. Ciolko.

Other key findings from the survey: