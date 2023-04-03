8 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Eight health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. CarePoint Health, based in Bayonne, N.J., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle in Hoboken, N.J. 

 2. Carilion Clinic, based in Roanoke, Va., seeks a vice president of enterprise revenue cycle. 

3. The Christ Hospital Health Network, based in Cincinnati, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

 4. Northern Arizona Healthcare, based in Flagstaff, seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

 5. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle. 

 6. Penn State Health, based in Hershey, Pa., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

 7. ScionHealth, based in Louisville, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

 8. University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management. 

