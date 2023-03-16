7 recent RCM company rebrands

Here are seven revenue cycle management companies that rebranded in the past year.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list.

1. Health tech company Tegria's revenue cycle management division Tegria RCM will operate under the Acclara brand, according to a March 14 company news release. Acclara, an RCM company, was acquired by Tegria in February 2020.

2. Wakefield & Associates rebranded as Wakefield. The company said the changes come at a time when it is "exponentially increasing its service offerings and expanding its reach."

3. Versalus Health is operating under the name Corro Clinical following its Dec. 13, 2022, merger with CorroHealth.

4. JP Recovery Services changed its name to JP RMP as part of its Dec. 5, 2022, merger with Meduit.

5. HGS Healthcare changed its name to Sagility on Sept. 15, 2022. Sagility Group CEO Ramesh Gopalan said the company's new name means "wisdom in action."

6. FinThrive rebranded as nThrive in June 2022. The company said the change ushers in a new era for nThrive, which recently acquired healthcare data and analytics business TransUnion Healthcare and software company Pelitas.

7. RSource Healthcare rebranded as Knowtion Health in June 2022. The company said the name is a "combination and intersection of knowledge and innovation." No acquisition or merger was related to the name change, and the company continues to be owned by private equity firm Sunstone Partners.