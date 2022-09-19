4 recent RCM company rebrands

The revenue cycle management companies formerly known as Ontario Systems and nThrive are among the vendors that have rebranded in the last year.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list.

1. Business process management company HGS Healthcare changed its name to Sagility, the company said Sept. 15. Sagility Group CEO Ramesh Gopalan said the company's new name means "wisdom in action."

2. Revenue cycle management company nThrive rebranded as FinThrive in June. The company said the rebrand ushers in a new era for nThrive, which recently acquired healthcare data and analytics business TransUnion Healthcare and Texas software company Pelitas.

3. RSource Healthcare rebranded as Knowtion Health in June. The company said the name is a "combination and intersection of knowledge and innovation." No acquisition or merger was related to the name change, and the company continues to be owned by private equity firm Sunstone Partners.

4. Enterprise workflow automation software provider Ontario Systems rebranded as Finvi in October. CEO Tim O'Brien said the name change reflected an opportunity to build brand awareness around its competitive offerings.