7 recent donations to hospitals, med schools

Here are seven recent examples of hospitals and medical schools receiving donations to build new facilities, expand programs and reduce disparities in healthcare. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University launched a new initiative to address the historic underrepresentation of students of color in its STEM PhD programs, funded by a $150 million donation from Bloomberg Philanthropies.



UCSF Health received a $60 million donation from Hyatt heir John Pritzker and his former wife, Lisa Stone Pritzker, to build a new 150,000-square-foot psychiatric building.



Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $50 million gift to support pancreatic cancer research. The gift was from philanthropist Judith Hale, her son Robert Hale Jr., and his wife, Karen Hale, to honor Judith Hale's late husband, Robert Hale Sr., a former Dana-Farber patient who died in 2008.



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received $25 million from the Wood family, who founded the convenience store chain Wawa, for its fetal treatment center.



Philanthropists Bill and Joanne Conway committed $20 million in scholarship support for 160 Catholic University nursing students over the next five years. The Washington, D.C.-based Conway School of Nursing is named after the couple, who have now committed $80 million to nursing programs at Catholic University since 2013.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and his wife, Anu, committed $15 million to Seattle Children's Hospital to help provide equitable access to care for the community.



BMO financial group donated $10 million to Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center to support the academic health system's equity initiatives and open the Rush BMO Institute for Health Equity.

