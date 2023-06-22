7 hospitals changing their designations

As hospitals face a financial crunch, hospitals in Mississippi, Texas, New York, South Dakota, New Mexico, Iowa and Maine are cutting back on services in exchange for new federal funding.
Here are seven hospitals changing their designations:
- Farmington, Maine-based Franklin Memorial Hospital is applying for critical access status.
- Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional Hospital will apply to become a critical access hospital.
- Holly Springs, Miss.-based Alliance HealthCare System received rural emergency designation after some confusion around the hospital's application status.
- La Grange, Texas-based St. Mark's Medical Center received approval as a rural emergency hospital after cutting half of its staff.
- Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center is applying to become a critical access hospital.
- Mitchell, S.D.-based Avera Queen of Peace Hospital changed its designation to a critical access hospital.
- Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital is applying to become a critical access hospital.