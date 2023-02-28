New Mexico hospital looks to grab critical access designation, will lose 24 beds

Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital is applying to become a critical access hospital; if CMS approves its application, it will reduce its bed capacity from 49 to 25, local news outlet KOB reported Feb. 28.

Hospital CEO Robert Whitaker told KOB he believes the designation would help preserve the hospital's financial stability. The hospital plans to add skilled nursing care and does not plan to cut back on staff or current services.

CMS will take up to eight months to come to its decision, Mr. Whitaker estimated.