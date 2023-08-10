7 health systems and their debt levels

A number of health systems reported on their debt levels as second-quarter results began to trickle in during July. Some of the information below on such debt levels is also garnered from credit rating reports.

HCA Healthcare had $36.5 billion of debt as of June 30, a figure revealed when reporting second-quarter results July 27. The Nashville, Tenn.-based hospital giant reported net income of $1.19 billion for the second quarter.



Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, which had an "AA+" rating affirmed by S&P Global June 8, has about $4.3 billion of total debt outstanding. "The outlook also assumes Intermountain will maintain very strong days cash and cash to debt metrics despite moderation due to investment losses and future capital needs," Moody's added.



Dallas-based Tenet Health reported 14.9 billion of debt as of June 30. The system revealed the number when reporting Q2 results July 31; the results also saw net income rise to $38 million in the quarter on revenue of $5.1 billion.



Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth had $1.4 billion of debt, S&P Global said July 7. The 11-hospital system saw its credit rating on a series of bonds downgraded to "A-" as it continues to face labor challenges and high average length-of-stay issues.



King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services had long-term debt of $4.6 billion as of June 30. The system revealed the debt level when reporting quarterly results.



Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare has been assigned an "A+" rating on new debt totaling $166 million, which is related to capital expenditure projects, Fitch said July 12."Maximum annual debt service is expected to increase to approximately $107 million from approximately $100 million," according to Fitch.



Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services had $66.7 million of outstanding debt, according to a July 31 Fitch Ratings report. The system was downgraded to "BB-" and placed on a negative rating watch as "sizable fiscal 2022 operational losses" continue to affect the health system.